A truck carries a cargo container at the Port of Vancouver Centerm container terminal as others are stacked under gantry cranes, in Vancouver, on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says it is “deeply disturbed” by the strike notice the union for British Columbia’s port workers’ made that said its members were prepared to walk out on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A truck carries a cargo container at the Port of Vancouver Centerm container terminal as others are stacked under gantry cranes, in Vancouver, on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says it is “deeply disturbed” by the strike notice the union for British Columbia’s port workers’ made that said its members were prepared to walk out on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canadian Chamber of Commerce wants port strike averted, cites economy

Longshoremen prepared to walk out on Saturday

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says it is “deeply disturbed” the British Columbia port workers’ union has served strike notice and is prepared to walk out on Saturday.

The chamber has issued a statement urging the federal government to “use all the tools in its tool box” to prevent a strike.

It says the shutdown of Canadian ports would fuel inflation, increase costs for people and businesses and seriously damage the economy.

This comes after federal ministers and B.C. Premier David Eby publicly urged the province’s port workers and employers to find a way to avert job action.

The strike notice, issued Wednesday by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada, affects about 7,400 terminal cargo loaders and 49 of the province’s waterfront employers at more than 30 B.C. ports including Canada’s busiest, Vancouver.

The union says that contracting out, port automation and cost of living are key issues in the dispute.

Negotiations between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada and the BC Maritime Employers Association started in February in an attempt to reach an agreement before their contract expired at the end of March.

Both sides had been in a cooling-off period but that ended on June 21.

Union members voted 99.24 per cent in favour of strike action earlier this month.

READ ALSO: B.C. port union issues 72-hour strike notice affecting 7,400 workers

economyLabourPorts

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. port union issues 72-hour strike notice affecting 7,400 workers
Next story
Google ready to remove Canadian news links over the Online News Act

Just Posted

The Walk for Alzheimer’s was held May 28 at Gardner Park in Abbotsford, raising more than $8,000. Online donations are being accepted until July 15. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2023 Walk for Alzheimer’s in Abbotsford raises more than $8,000

Dashcam video captured passenger William Tickle assaulting Uber driver Aman Sood in Abbotsford on April 18. (Screengrab from video)
Abbotsford man who assaulted Uber driver sentenced to one year of probation

scales of justice (File photo)
Vexatious litigant denied return of mineral claims near Chilliwack

Significant westbound slowdowns in the Rosedale-Bridal Veil Falls area can be attributed to at least one vehicle incident on Highway 1. (Screenshot/Google Maps)
TRAFFIC: At least 1 crash clogs traffic on Highway 1 near Herrling Island