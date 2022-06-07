Black Press Media’s in-person career fair to feature 75 employers, 500 opportunities

Taking place at the Langley Events Centre in the Field House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 23

Black Press Media’s career fair takes place on June 23, at the Langley Events Centre (7888 200 St.), from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (File photo) The Black Press Career Fair takes place on Thursday, May 11, at the Langley Events Centre (7888 200 St.), from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. File photo

After two years of virtual events, Black Press Media is excited to welcome back job seekers and those looking to make career moves to its in-person Langley Career and Post-Secondary Education Event.

Taking place at the Langley Events Centre in the Field House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 23, there will be over 75 exhibitors collectively offering 500 opportunities for work. Employers include those in the industries of: retail, transport warehouse, office admin, trades, financial social serviced, government, hospitality and many more.

Ranee Pal, events marketing manager, said she’s excited to get back to Black Press Media’s roots and bring these live hiring events back into the community, especially as they are needed more than ever in today’s difficult market.

“There’s been a big shift, and these events are need to help employer to find local talent,” she said. “The team at Black Press Media is committed to working with the business that are so important to the infrastructure of our communities, we are proud to play an integral roll.”

Past events pre-pandemic included crowds of anywhere between 1,500 to 2,500 job seekers.

For more details, visit the event’s Facebook page, email events@blackpress.ca or call 1-855-678-7833.