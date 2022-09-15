An Air Canada hangar is seen behind a security fence at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, March 20, 2020. Air Canada has signed a deal to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft under development by Swedish company Heart Aerospace.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An Air Canada hangar is seen behind a security fence at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, March 20, 2020. Air Canada has signed a deal to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft under development by Swedish company Heart Aerospace.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Air Canada signs deal to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft from Heart Aerospace

Capable of carrying 30 passengers, the planes are expected to enter service in 2028

Air Canada has signed a deal to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft under development by Swedish company Heart Aerospace.

The purchase price of the regional aircraft was not disclosed.

Air Canada has also acquired a US$5-million equity stake in Heart Aerospace under the agreement.

The ES-30 regional aircraft, which will be capable of carrying 30 passengers, is expected to enter service in 2028.

Air Canada says the aircraft will be powered by lithium-ion batteries and equipped with reserve-hybrid generators that can use sustainable aviation fuel.

The airline says the ES-30 is projected to have an electric range of 200 kilometres that extends to 400 kilometres with power supplemented by the generators.

RELATED: Historic electric seaplane successfully completes flight across B.C.’s Georgia Strait

Air CanadaClimate change

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Temporary boost to GST rebate appropriate amid high inflation: economists

Just Posted

Chutneys Indian Grill is coming soon to Abbotsford. (Twitter photo)
Chutneys Indian Grill opening soon in Abbotsford

Screenshot of Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld addressing a congregation in the Langley Fireside Calvary Chapel for “a prayer meeting of the education sector” on Sept 8, 2022. (Barry Neufeld Youtube)
Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld trying to raise $60K for Ottawa trip to wage court battle

Mennonite food is a highlight of the annual MCC Festival for World Relief. This year’s event takes place Sept. 16 and 17 at Tradex. (Abbotsford News file photo)
MCC Festival for World relief returns to Abbotsford

A loaded shotgun and several knives were among the items seized by police on Sunday (Sept. 11) in Abbotsford from a prolific offender. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)
‘Prolific offender’ in Abbotsford had knives and loaded shotgun, say police