Abbotsford man named a regional winner of entrepreneur award

Curtis Braber is owner and CEO of BE Power Equipment

BE Power Equipment owner and CEO Curtis Braber (front) has been named a regional winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award. (Submitted photo)

An Abbotsford business owner has been recognized as one of nine Pacific region winners of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Curtis Braber is the owner and CEO of BE Power Equipment, which earlier this year was recognized for its overall business performance with the Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation for the second year in a row.

BE Power Equipment manufactures pressure washers and outdoor power equipment for professional users.

Braber on April 1 donated 20 Honda GC160 engines to Yale Secondary’s automotive department. The engines are being used by Grade 10 power mechanics students who learn how to disassemble and reassemble the small engines.

In November, Braber will compete among 35 like-minded trailblazers for one of 10 national titles and the title of Canada’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 at the national award celebration.

The overall winner will then go on to compete with national winners from across the globe for the title of EY World Entrepreneur of the Year in June 2023.

The EY awards celebrate Canadian entrepreneurs who are creating new solutions, changing the game and inspiring innovation.

Nominees must be an owner or CEO of a private or public company, primarily responsible for the company’s recent performance and an active member of top management.

The judging panel assesses nominees based on the following criteria: entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact.

