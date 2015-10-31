Cascades women's soccer blank Vikes

UFV's Gurneet Dhaliwal dekes around a sliding UVic defender during Canada West action on Saturday. Dhaliwal has two goals in the Cascades 3-0 win.

The UFV Cascades women's soccer team extracted a little revenge on Saturday night.

The Cascades welcomed the Victoria Vikes, the same team that ended their 2015 season in heartbreaking fashion, and earned the 3-0 victory.

UFV got a pair of goals from forward Gurneet Dhaliwal in the first half, and Simi Lehal added one in the second as the Cascades ran their unbeaten streak to three games.

The win comes off a 2-2 draw to the UBC Thunderbirds on Friday, a game that saw the Cascades let a 2-0 lead slip away.

UFV head coach Rob Giesbrecht said it was a nice win after letting UBC off the hook on Friday.

"After surrendering a two goal lead yesterday, we knew we couldn't take our foot off the gas pedal today until the final whistle blew," he said. "I don't think tonight was our cleanest performance in terms of our passing but we got the job done. There's definitely room for growth in the way we play, but we got the three points."

Giescbrecht said his team got a small measure of revenge by finally posting a win over the Vikes.

"It was a little bit of payback for us," he said, noting that the Vikes eliminated the Cascades in a shootout in last year's Canada West playoffs. "We always have great games against them, but they always seem to end in ties. For us to get four points against Victoria and UBC is a weekend to be proud of."

For the men, their streak of shutting down the opposition offensively came to a thud on Saturday against the Mount Royal University Cougars.

MRU exploded for four goals to earn the 4-0 win. Prior to Saturday's game, UFV had only allowed one goal all season long.

The Cougars scored twice in the first half, and twice in the second to pick up the victory.

