Boxing provincials coming to Abby

  • by  Ben Lypka - Abbotsford News
  • Abbotsford posted Sep 18, 2016 at 11:00 AM
The Abbotsford-Mission boxing club hosts the BC provincials in October. - File Photo
The Abbotsford-Mission boxing club hosts the BC provincials in October.
— image credit: File Photo

The best young boxers in Mission and Abbotsford are set to welcome the elite fighters in the province at the 2017 provincial championships on Oct. 28 and 29.

The Abbotsford-Mission Boxing Club is hosting the event, which takes place at the Quality Inn Conference Centre in Abbotsford.

Preliminary fights occur on the Friday night, with finals held on the Saturday evening starting at 7 p.m.

The top boxers from all over the province will be at this event, fighting for the opportunity to go to the nationals.

Abbotsford boxers at the event include Jacob Racette, Nick Narain, Carson Dyck and Gabe Donauer. Mission is represented by boxers Ivan Boyd, Kabeer Poonia, Aarman Dhillion, Brennen MacBlain and Markus Heikkila.

General admission tickets for a single night are $25 with a special offer of a buffet dinner and drinks to go along with the Saturday night fights costing $100.

The money raised from the event will go towards travel expenses for local boxers when they have matches at out-of -town shows.

For more on the club and the event, visit facebook.com/missionboxing.

