All Star Wrestling returns to Abbotsford

For the first time since May 2015, All Star Wrestling is back in Abbotsford.

The independent pro wrestling organization is set to invade the Abbotsford Arts Centre on Sept. 22 as part of its Midget Time tour.

The main event features midget wrestlers Short Sleeve Sampson and his rival Prince Akeem battling it out for bragging rights.

Sampson has been competing in the squared circle since 1999, and has wrestled for promotions all across North America. He's also made several appearances with World Wrestling Entertainment.

The ASW cruiserweight title will also be on the line in Abbotsford, when the champion Nick Price takes on the challenger Kobra Kai in a best two-out-of-three falls match.

Females hit the ring during Girls Gone Wrestling division action, as Bambi Hall takes on Liiza. The winner of the match becomes the number one contender for the GGW title.

Tag team action features The Breakers challenging Toga Boy and a mystery partner, and Azeem the Dream battles The Thunder from Jalandhar in singles action.

Tickets are $20 for front row and $15 for general admission. Advance tickets are available at Four Aces Comics in downtown Abbotsford or online at allstarwrestling.ca.