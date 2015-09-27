UFV women's soccer excels on road

Rookie Shayla Phipps made her first Canada West start and scored her first goal for the Cascades on her birthday.

The UFV Cascades women's soccer team were road warriors in their first trip away from home this season.

The club battled the Regina Cougars to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, and followed that up with a 4-0 routing of the Saskatchewan Huskies on Sunday.

Cascades forward Gurneet Dhaliwal opened the scoring six minutes in on Saturday, but the Cougars tied it up in the 30th minute.

Fifth-year centre back Tristan Corneil, fresh off being named Canada West's third star of the week last week, was UFV's player of the game for the second straight outing.

The Cascades then had their biggest offensive output of the season against the Huskies, getting goals from Dhaliwal, Corneil, Shayla Phipps and Amanda Carruthers. Goalkeeper Kayla Klim made five saves for her first clean sheet of the season, and Sunayna Samra picked up player of the game honours after notching two assists.

"I'm proud of our team for responding today with a very positive performance," said head coach Rob Giesbrecht. "Right from the get-go, we were assertive in our attacking. It's an important three points for us."

The Cascades record now sits at one win, one loss and one tie early into the season.

The team returns to Abbotsford for games on Friday against UBC and Saturday against Victoria. Both games kick off at 6 p.m.

Read Friday's print edition for news on the men's team.