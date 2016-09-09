Abbotsford Pilots open season with loss

The Abbotsford Pilots open at home tonight (Friday).

The Abbotsford Pilots started off strong, but faltered as the game continued, falling 6-2 during their Pacific Junior Hockey League opener in Aldergrove against the Kodiaks on Wednesday.

Newly acquired forward Kolby Steen opened the scoring at 5:10 of the first period for the Pilots, connecting on a power play goal after being set up by Justin Peaker and Mitchell Plevy.

The Kodiaks then took control of the game, scoring five unanswered goals to build a four-goal lead into the third period.

Aldergrove scored two goals on the power play, and one goal shorthanded in the flurry of offence.

The Pilots got on the board again at 15:41 of the third period when Kenessary Kylyshbek scored, with Logan Favel and Steen adding the helpers.

The Kodiaks added an empty netter to reach six goals.

Pilots goalie Jacob Crawford made 42 saves in the loss.

The penalty-filled game saw nine Pilots spend two minutes or more in the sin bin.

Abbotsford next host the Delta Ice Hawks for the Pilots home opener tonight (Friday). Face-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at the MSA Arena.

The Pilots then travel to Surrey to take on the Knights on Sept. 15.

Abbotsford renews hostilities with the defending PJHL champion Mission City Outlaws on Sept. 16 at the MSA Arena.

For more details on the team, visit abbotsfordpilots.com.