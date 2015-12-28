UFV’s Adam Chaplin heads to Denmark

Former UFV Cascades Adam Chaplin is heading to Denmark to continue his volleyball career.

University of the Fraser Valley men's volleyball alum Adam Chaplin is set to begin his post-Cascades career playing for a club team in Denmark.

Chaplin, a Mission product, starred for five seasons with the Cascades and graduated this year with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

The high-flying left side is coming off a memorable senior season which saw him earn PacWest conference first team all-star and CCAA All-Canadian honours. He ranked seventh in the conference in total offence (3.89 points/set), seventh in kills (3.03/set) and second in aces (0.68/set).

Chaplin's strong performance drew the attention of several European clubs, and on Saturday, he departed for the Danish city of Ikast. He'll spend the next 10 months with Ikast KFUM, a club which plays in Denmark's Division 2.

"I've only traveled outside of Canada once – by plane to Kentucky for a volleyball tournament," Chaplin said with a chuckle, looking ahead to the next chapter in his volleyball career. "Honestly, I don't know what to expect. It's a new experience for me.

"It's a great opportunity, that's for sure."

Prior to his departure, Chaplin was working out at UFV four days a week – and jumping into the occasional Cascades preseason practice – in preparation for his Danish debut.

"I wouldn't be playing overseas if I hadn't played here," he said, reflecting on his time at UFV. "The post-secondary experience is crucial in preparing an athlete for playing overseas. I'll definitely miss being around the Cascades, and I'll be watching games online as best I can."

UFV head coach Kyle Donen believes Chaplin will do well at the next level.

"He's worked incredibly hard to get this opportunity," Donen said. "We chatted throughout last season about considering pro for next year, and I kept telling him he was capable of it even if at times he wasn't so sure. As the season progressed, I think he was finally starting to realize what he could do and that the next level was in fact something he could strive for.

"I know he'll be ready for the challenge, and I'm very proud of him for making this dream a reality."