Abbotsford lifeguards win big at Barnsley

Abbotsford lifeguards (l-r) Kristen Perry, Vessal Jaberi, Danny Hill and Marissa McIntyre show off their hardware after earning top spot at the Barnsley competition on Aug. 20.

The lifeguard team at the MRC pool will have a little more swagger in their step after an impressive showing at the Barnsley Lifeguard Championships late last month.

The Eh Team – made up of captain Kristen Perry, Marissa McIntyre, Frank Dallaire, Vessal Jaberi and Danny Hill – earned first place at the event, which gives lifeguards the chance to compete against teams around the province in a variety of life saving scenarios.

Teams are timed and judged during the competitions.

The team had strong results in all six competitions to earn the top spot, and it marks the first time an Abbotsford-based lifeguard team has won the championship.

The Eh Team placed first in the pool simulation, second in the first aid competition, second in the Barnsley Relay, third in the Manikin Relay and second in the priority assessment.

Perry also finished third overall in the individual first aid contest.

The Eh Team beat out 11 other teams from all across the province to earn to honours. The team also won the Circuit Cup, which is awarded to the team that obtained the most points during competition season in July and August.

Perry said it was a good season for her team, and they really stepped up at the Barnsley.

"We were a little nervous heading in because victims at the Barnsley have more injuries and it's more intense than at any other competition," she said. "You have to remember everything you've learned as a lifeguard. We went in hoping to place because there were so many strong teams there, so it was nice for us to win."

Perry, who has been a lifeguard for eight years, is now back manning the waters at MRC with the rest of her teammates.

For more on the Barnsley, visit lifesaving.bc.ca.