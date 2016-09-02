Cascades men's soccer open season with win

UFV's James Najman dekes around a TRU defender during the Cascades season home opener on Friday.

The UFV Cascades men's soccer team started the Canada West season off on a positive note on Friday, beating the Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack in Abbotsford.

UFV began their new era on the pitch at the MRC Sports Complex with a 1-0 win over TRU.

Battling rainy conditions throughout, the Cascades got on the board in the 35th minute when Daniel Davidson got the home club on the scoreboard. The tally proved to be the difference and the Cascades finished the match with a clean sheet.

The home opener win is the first time since 2010 that the men's team has opened the Canada West season with a victory.

The news wasn't as positive for the women's team, after they fell 2-1 to the Trinity Western University Spartans earlier on Friday.

All of the offence occurred in the second half, with the Spartans getting on the board early in the second half on a penalty kick goal. Danica Kump tied the game up shortly after, but the Spartans added a goal in the 83rd minute to spoil the women's debut at the MRC Sports Complex.

The women are now off until Sept. 10, while the men return to their home pitch to take on the UBC-O Heat on tomorrow (Saturday) at 8 p.m.

