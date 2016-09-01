Abbotsford Pilots ready for take-off

The Abbotsford Pilots kick off their regular season schedule on Sept. 7, and open at home on Sept. 9.

The Abbotsford Pilots are one week away from returning to regular season action in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

The league released its schedule earlier this month, and the Pilots open in Aldergrove on Sept. 7. Abbotsford's first home game is on Sept. 9 when they welcome the Delta Ice Hawks to the MSA Arena.

One difference in the 2016-17 season is a new rival for the Pilots, as the Knights moved from Langley to Surrey.

Friday is once again hockey night in Abbotsford, with the Pilots hosting 20 games from September to February.

The regular season wraps up on Feb. 11, when the Pilots take on the Mission City Outlaws.

The exhibition schedule wrapped up for Abbotsford on Tuesday with a 4-1 victory over the Knights. The Pilots also lost 3-2 to the Ice Hawks on Aug. 20, and then defeated the Knights 7-4 on Aug. 27.

For more on the team, visit abbotsfordpilots.com.