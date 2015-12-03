  • Connect with Us

Successful Super Series for skaters

Abbotsford figure skaters performed well at the BC Yukon Summer Skate Super Series. - Submitted
Some Abbotsford figure skaters not only practise through the summer months, but also compete against others from across the province and Yukon.

Many local skaters competing in the B.C. Yukon Summer Skate Super Series in Burnaby last week walked away with what coach Coral Christianson called “fantastic results.”

Both Marissa Mann and Isabella Johnson picked up silver ribbons in the Star 2 category.

Samantha Venema got a gold ribbon in the Star 3 category. Anika Phinney earned a Star 5 silver medal.

Other Abbotsford results are below:

– Priya Alamwala Star 2 – bronze ribbon

– Jada Mann Star 2 – silver ribbon

– Jessica Pawlovich: Star 10 – tenth

– Emma Harley: Star 10 – eighth

– Taralyn Geddes: Star 10 – seventh

– Megan Geddes: Gold Ladies – fourth

– Mica Kerr: Star 5 – fourth

 

