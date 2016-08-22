Steelers roll to victory at Western Canadians

A Carnduff Southeast Steeler slides into base during the final of the Western Canadian Softball Championships on Sunday.

Nobody could touch the Carnduff Southeast Steelers, as the team from the tiny southeastern Saskatchewan town rolled to gold at the Senior B Women’s Western Canadian Softball Championships held over the weekend at Exhibition Park in Abbotsford.

The Steelers needed just four and a half innings to down the runner-up Calgary Red Sox 7-0 in a final ended by the mercy rule.

Lydia Niemegeers homered in the final, and won the batting award, having hit .533 through the round robin.

Pitcher Jana Sittler was dominant for the Steelers, pitching 19 innings and winning three games while allowing just a pair of earned runs on seven hits. She struck out 21 over the tournament en route to the tournament’s award for best pitcher.

The Victoria Aces finished third by beating the Delta Sunfire 1-0 in their first playoff game before losing out to the Calgary Aces 4-0 in a semifinal.

The MVP award went to Alana Westerhoff of the Sunfire. Westerhoff pitched 25 1/3 innings, allowing just two earned runs on 16 hits and 29 strikeouts. She also batted .350.

Seven women’s teams from B.C. Alberta and Saskatchewan competed at the event, which saw each team play all six other teams in a round robin prior to semifinals on Saturday afternoon and finals Sunday.

The city had previously hosted the event in 2012.