VIDEO: Abbotsford's Sophie Schmidt comes home with medals

In front of her friends, family and fans, Abbotsford's Sophie Schmidt got a few moments to take it all in.

Just days after winning the Olympic bronze medal as a member of the Team Canada women's soccer team, Schmidt made a brief stop in Abbotsford to give locals the chance to celebrate at a private party.

Those in attendance had the chance to get up close and personal with the medals, chat with the Olympic star and celebrate her achievements.

It's a short stop in Abbotsford for Schmidt, who returns to play professionally in Germany later this week.

