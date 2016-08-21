- Home
Sports
VIDEO: Abbotsford's Sophie Schmidt comes home with medals
In front of her friends, family and fans, Abbotsford's Sophie Schmidt got a few moments to take it all in.
Just days after winning the Olympic bronze medal as a member of the Team Canada women's soccer team, Schmidt made a brief stop in Abbotsford to give locals the chance to celebrate at a private party.
Those in attendance had the chance to get up close and personal with the medals, chat with the Olympic star and celebrate her achievements.
It's a short stop in Abbotsford for Schmidt, who returns to play professionally in Germany later this week.
For more on this story, and comments from Schmidt herself, read Wednesday's print edition of The Abbotsford News.
