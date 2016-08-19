Abbotsford's Sophie Schmidt, Canadian women soccer win bronze

Abbotsford's Sophie Schmidt (left) celebrates with her teammates after winning bronze at the 2016 Summer Olympics earlier today.

Abbotsford’s Sophie Schmidt and the Canadian women’s soccer team is heading back to the podium.

Team Canada defeated Brazil 2-1 in the bronze medal game today (Friday) to earn their second straight bronze medal in soccer at the Olympics.

Canada’s Deanna Rose opened the scoring in the 17th minute after receiving a perfect cross from teammate Ashley Lawrence.

Burnaby’s Christine Sinclair then put Canada up 2-1 in the 52nd minute. Brazil scored in the 79th minute to close the gap to one, but Canada held on for the win.

Schmidt played 24 minutes in the win, and was inserted in the game in the second half.

Canada finished the tournament with five wins and one loss, falling only to Germany in the semi-final game on Tuesday.

Schmidt now owns two Olympic bronze medals, after earning a bronze in the 2012 Olympics in London.

Read Wednesday’s print edition of the Abbotsford News for more on this story.