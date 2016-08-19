Women’s Western Canadian tourney comes to Abbotsford

It's time to play ball at the Senior Women's Western Canadian championships in Abbotsford.

The event kicked off on Thursday at Exhibition Park, and runs till Sunday, with a total of seven teams battling it out for the title.

Teams participating at the event include: the Victoria Aces (BC), Calgary Red Sox (Alberta), Carnduff Southeast Steelers (Saskatachewan), Delta Sunfire (BC), Strathmore Magic (Alberta), Saskatoon Synergy (Saskatchewan) and the Strawberry Vale SVEE (BC).

Each team plays six games in the round robin, with games running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (Friday), and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The top four clubs advance to the semi-final games on Saturday at 4 p.m., with the finals occurring on Sunday at 1 p.m.

All games are free for spectators to attend. Abbotsford last hosted the Senior B Western Canadian Fastpitch Championships back in 2012.