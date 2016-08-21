Abbotsford trio wins national softball gold

(left to right) Hannah Boulanger, Chelsea Hotner and Noelle Johnson celebrate their gold medal win.

A trio of Abbotsford softball players left Prince Edward Island with some national gold.

Abbotsford residents Hannah Boulanger, Chelsea Hotner and Noelle Johnson took home the top prize as part of the White Rock Renegades at the 2016 U18 Canadian Women's Softball Champions.

The event, which ran from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14 in Charlottetown, saw the Renegades defeat another B.C. team 3-2 on Aug. 14 in the final to clinch the title.

A club from Manitoba earned bronze at the event.

The event saw 21 of the best U18 teams in the country battle it out for the gold.

The Renegades went a perfect three wins and zero losses at the event, also posting victories over BC (2-1) and Manitoba (6-2) on Aug. 13.

Johnson and Hotner both graduated this summer from Abbotsford's Yale Secondary, while Boulanger has one more year at Yale.

Johnson and Hotner are also both graduates of the Yale Girls Softball Academy, and Hotner is moving on with a softball scholarship to Simon Fraser University in the fall to attend classes as well as compete for the women's softball team.

Johnson will be attending Trinity Western University enrolled in the kinesiology program.

Boulanger has one more year in the academy.

For more details on the tournament, visit championship.softball.ca.