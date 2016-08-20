The Champions Kabaddi League comes to Abbotsford for a three month run starting on Saturday.

The Champions Kabaddi League is coming to Abbotsford for a run of matches starting this Saturday at the Abbotsford Centre.

Kabaddi, which originated thousands of years ago, has been played all over India and South Asia since 1930.

The sport is played with 10 players on each aside for a period of 40 minutes with a five-minute break.

The core idea of the game is to score points by raiding into the opponent's court and touching as many defensive players as possible without getting caught. One player, chants 'kabaddi' and charges into the opponent's court and tries to touch the opponent closest to him, while the seven opponents maneuver to catch the attacker.

"We've hosted Kabaddi events in the past with great success, but to become the main venue for the Champions Kabaddi League for the next three months in a great privilege," stated Andrew Nash, general manager at the Abbotsford Centre.

"The inclusion of Champions Kabaddi League further expands our robust events schedule this fall and brings new fans into the venue."

Five teams, including hometown Paar Abby Fighters of Abbotsford will compete for Champions Kabaddi League supremacy against the Richmond Raiders, Surrey Superstars, Toronto Young Panthers and the Toronto-based Canadian Punjabi Tigers.

The competitors of the Champions Kabaddi League are from India, Pakistan, as well as Canada.

Champions Kabaddi League Matches:

Saturday, August 20 – 6PM

Friday, August 26 – 7PM

Saturday, September 3 – 6PM

Saturday, September 10 – 6PM

Saturday, September 17 – 6PM

Saturday, September 24- 6PM

Monday, October 3 – 6PM

Saturday, October 8 – 6PM

Sunday, October 16 – 6PM

Tickets to Kabaddi matches are $20 and can be purchased at the Prospera Centre Box Office at the Abbotsford Centre and online at Ticketmaster.ca