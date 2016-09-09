LETTER: Are 'no parking' signs void during a parade?

On Sept 4, there was the annual Sikh parade around Townline and Blueridge Dr.

I love a parade!

I seem to recall that the conditions of the parade permit included post-parade clean up and portable washrooms, etc., to be the responsibility of the organizers.

It does not, however, seem to include conditions for parking bylaw enforcement. I had to move two cars from blocking my driveway. As well, there were multiple cars parked on lawns (landscaped areas), which I believe is still a bylaw infraction, as well as many cars parked on still open roads with clearly marked “No Parking” signs.

Are the “no parking” signs void during the parade? If not, there needs to be enforcement or the whole bylaw system is a mockery of our system.

I am sure offenders know how unresponsive and absent “no parking” enforcement is in Abbotsford.

If this is too much of a burden on bylaw/police resources, or the organizers pocketbooks, then perhaps the parade needs to be moved to roads in Abbotsford where there are no parking restrictions.

On another note, I observed a great number of drivers on their cell phones while looking for parking. I suggest that it would not be in the best interest of community relations to allow a small subset of people who disrespect no parking signs or highway traffic act sections during cultural events, to escape enforcement.

Alex Green