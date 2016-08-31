- Home
Letters to the Editor
LETTER: Mount Lehman needs work
It's about time this project was completed, it is long over due.
Our Abbotsford airport is an international airport and that goat trail leading into the terminal is an embarrassment.
Although I am in favour of this project, have the powers to be thought about what is going to happen at the Highstreet traffic circle? If you are heading south on Mount Lehman and want to go west on Fraser Highway you have to cross two lanes of road one of which is coming off the freeway at a great rate of speed.
Two lanes on Mount Lehman heading north and one heading south does not work.
Larry Siaus
Abbotsford
