LETTER: Hurting barking dogs not the answer

To the Editor,

I think we all realize the frustrations we feel when living close to irresponsible owners who allow their dogs to bark for long periods.

Getting support or help from the law to stop the problem is almost impossible.

But the answer to this problem is certainly not to hurt the dog or cat, but to train the owner to have a little consideration for other people.

Little time is needed to train and animal not to bark.

Ted Driscoll, Abbotsford