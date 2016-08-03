LETTER: Thanks for the help

About two weeks ago my husband tripped on a rough sidewalk and fell. A young man on a bike who was riding towards us stopped, parked his bike against a tree and began flagging down passing vehicles.

The first gentleman had an unlimited amount of paper towels and tissues, the next one had a phone and called an ambulance. A lady appeared from nowhere and administered first aid to my husband’s bleeding face. A compassionate policewoman monitored the situation and gave the ambulance another call and they were there shortly. They were kind and efficient and in no time we were at the ER at the Abbotsford Hospital.

Heartfelt thanks to all these wonderful people who came to our aid that day.

Dorothy Spenst