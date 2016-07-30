LETTER: Housing needed

Canada in general, and B.C. in particular, have a serious lack of affordable housing. Our senior levels of government either don’t understand the need, or really don’t care.

On a recent radio sound-bite, it was reported that our federal government was getting back into the housing business. Tax dollars will be available to “train social agencies to get people off the street.”

What? “Social agencies” do not – I repeat – do not need more training. Instead individuals – both those already without shelter, and those in danger of losing their homes – need affordable choices.

Until a few years ago, social housing was provided through B.C. Housing. Yet that entity has recently sold 350 properties (for $505 million). Will the new owners of those properties be able to keep rents at an affordable level? And when we hear that there is an increased surplus at the provincial level – due predominately to increased property sales taxes – will those funds be directed to housing or increased disability and welfare rates?

Apparently not. Instead, a chunk of the “windfall” will go to increased wages for top-level bureaucrats.

Our senior levels of government either don’t understand the need, or really don’t care.

Regina Dalton, Abbotsford