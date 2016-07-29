LETTER: Abbotsford should be proud

This past weekend in Abbotsford, participants and their families were treated to a sport event like no other, and all served with a large helping of Abbotsford hospitality.

Thank you so much to the City of Abbotsford, School District 34, and the University of the Fraser Valley and the almost 3,000 volunteers who contributed to the best ever BC Summer Games. Wherever I was over the weekend, volunteers were beaming and offering their services; athletes were thrilled as they competed on and in your first-class facilities; and families enjoyed the valley atmosphere.

While the BC Summer Games are about athlete and sport development, they have a profound effect on a city in terms of building capacity and confidence. Abbotsford has used past BC Games and other sport events to build a solid foundation of skilled volunteers, coupled with the important investments in sport infrastructure.

As residents of the City of Abbotsford, be very proud of your city and of your neighbours. Many thousands of people will long remember these BC Summer Games. I know I will.

Kelly Mann, President and CEO, BC Games Society