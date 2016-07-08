LETTER: Street condition is deplorable

I read with amazement that a recent consultant’s report found that the city’s road are in better-than-expected condition.

They must not have driven on Beaver Street, as it is deplorable.

The edges are cracked and crumbling and there are pot holes. They fill them in every couple of years, but it doesn’t last.

Right now they are paving Marshall Road at the end of Beaver and it doesn’t really need it.

Since we have no sidewalk, parents and children take their lives in their hands walking to attend the two schools in the area.

This street is used by emergency vehicles, school buses, dump trucks, and on garbage day, it is used by several trucks as a thru-way to Peardonville.

This is also used as a shortcut from Marshall Road to Peardonville by people exiting Highway 1.

This is one of the busier streets in Abbotsford. There are no stop signs on it and the way they speed down this street you would think they were on Highway 1.

We were promised back in 2008 that our street would be widened and a sidewalk installed. Here we are in 2016 and still nothing.

We continue to pay taxes for upkeep, like all the more upscale neighbourhoods and we should be treated just as fairly.

Muriel Thomas