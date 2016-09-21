One dead in crash in Abbotsford (with video)

One person has died in a crash involving a vehicle that went into the water off of Number 3 Road.

One woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash earlier this afternoon in the 40000 block of No. 3 Road in Abbotsford.

The Abbotsford Police Department received a call around noon reporting a single vehicle partially submerged in a ditch.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel responded to the location, and found a Honda SUV in the ditch containing a lone female driver. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD officers are continuing to investigate the scene. More details to come.