News
One dead in crash in Abbotsford (with video)
One person has died in a crash involving a vehicle that went into the water off of Number 3 Road.
One woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash earlier this afternoon in the 40000 block of No. 3 Road in Abbotsford.
The Abbotsford Police Department received a call around noon reporting a single vehicle partially submerged in a ditch.
Police, fire and ambulance personnel responded to the location, and found a Honda SUV in the ditch containing a lone female driver. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
APD officers are continuing to investigate the scene. More details to come.
