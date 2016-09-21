Total of overdose deaths in Abbotsford rises to 23, as opioid crisis continues

488 deaths from illicit drug overdoses were recorded in the first eight months of 2016 in B.C.

The ongoing opioid overdose crisis seems to have slowed slightly, but still took the lives of 49 people across the province last month.

There were 15 overdose deaths in the Fraser Health Authority region in August, the lowest figure recorded this year. (January was the most deadly month with 27 deaths caused by overdoses on illicit drugs in the region.)

Abbotsford has recorded the sixth most number of overdose deaths of any municipality this year, with a total of 23, two of which occurred in August.

The Fraser Health region has seen more than 35 per cent of the province's drug deaths this year, with 172 fatalities in the last eight months.

The 488 deaths from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31 province-wide in 2016 represent a 62 per cent increase over the same period last year.

The number of deaths where fentanyl has been detected has doubled over last year, with 60 per cent of cases involving the drug either taken alone or mixed with other illicit substances.