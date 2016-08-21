Abbotsford Police Department annual numbers

The Abbotsford Police Department received almost 6,700 reports of property crime and 1,500 reports of violent crime in 2015, according to its annual report.

These numbers represent an increase of 21.3 per cent and 14.8 per cent respectively over the previous year.

Although Abbotsford crime has increased, the city continues to have one of the lowest crime rates in the region, according to the report.

The APD’s targets for 2016 included suppressing gang violence, reducing property crime and fostering employee wellness.