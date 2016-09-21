Abbotsford Fire Rescue annual numbers

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service responded to 7,310 incidents in 2015, according to its annual report.

Nearly half of those were medical/rescue calls. The rest included 1,292 motor vehicle accidents, 878 alarm/no fire calls, 552 actual fires, 312 "public service" calls, 151 hazmat events, 586 incidents classified as "other.

Of the 552 fires, 168 were grass/bush/bark much blazes. The department also responded to 102 vehicle fires, 52 house fires, 19 apartment/townhouse blazes, 14 commercial fires, and 13 barn fires.

Around one-third of fire calls were classified as "other."

The number of incidents the department has responded to rose in both 2014 and 2015, from 4,677 in 2013.