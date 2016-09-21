Crime Stoppers asking public to look out for three most wanted criminals

Crime Stoppers Most Wanted for the week of Sept. 18, 2016. From left to right: Kristopher James Webster, Hamilcar Regacho and Matthew Ian Mahood.

Crime Stoppers has released its weekly round-up of its most wanted individuals, as well as its "Crime of the Week."

Members of the public are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers, which can be done anonymously. If information given leads to an arrest and charge, tipsters can be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.



Kristopher James Webster, 33, is wanted in Winnipeg for a sexual assault but is believed to be in the Lower Mainland and believed to use the SkyTrain. He is described as 5'10", 190 lbs with brown hair, brown eyes and stretch piercing in each ear and a pierced nose.



Matthew Ian Mahood, 35, is wanted on several charges, including seven counts of breach parole, two counts of motor vehicle theft, two counts of possession of stolen property, possession of a banned substance for trafficking and two counts of possession of break and enter tools. He described as 5'11", 190 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.





Hamilcar Regacho, 34, is wanted on a nationwide warrant. He is described as 5'10", 170 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo and a scar on his right arm.

Crime Stoppers has also released information about its "Crime of the Week." (A crime that remains unsolved but didn't necessarily happen within the last week).

On Aug. 2, two men assaulted a man and stole his cell phone on the 12000 block of 68 Ave. in Surrey.

Two surveillance photos of the two male suspects (below).

Anyone with information pertraining to the wanted men or the "Crime of the Week" is encouraged to call local police or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.