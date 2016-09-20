- Home
News
Fire intentionally set in Abbotsford park
Abbotsford firefighters extinguished a blaze that took hold in a large tree stump in Stoney Creek Park Tuesday afternoon.
The stump was engulfed in flames by the times crews arrived around 1:45 p.m., but the blaze was quickly doused.
It appears the fire was intentionally set, but there were no signs of the culprits.
