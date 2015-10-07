Arbour Day event Wednesday at Bateman Park

The City of Abbotsford is celebrating Arbour Day on Wednesday with an event at Bateman Park geared towards elementary students.

The city's parks, recreation and culture (PRC) department is hosting an official tree planting with city officials, an interactive trail tour, prize give-aways, and planting activities for students.

It hopes to give teachers the opportunity to put a local perspective on their science and environmental studies.

The event is free and runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bateman Park, but classes must pre-register by calling the city's PRC department at 604-853-5485 ext. 5884.

Members of the public may also attend and participate.