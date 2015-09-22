  • Connect with Us

Police report second abduction attempt in Abbotsford over the weekend

  • by  Staff Writer - Abbotsford News
  • Abbotsford posted Sep 19, 2016 at 4:00 PM

The Abbotsford Police Department is reporting that another abduction attempt took place over the weekend, but it’s not related to the one on Saturday night that involved a teenage girl.

Const. Ian MacDonald said the second one occurred at about 10 p.m. Sunday, when a 33-year-old woman was walking in the area of Marshall and McCallum roads.

She was approached by a man in a blue van who asked her if she wanted a ride.

MacDonald said the woman declined and kept walking, and the man in the blue van drove by her a second time, again offering her a ride.

The woman continued to walk and, in the area of Cherry Street and Marshall Road, she felt a hand grab her upper arm.

She was able to break free and run to a nearby residence.

MacDonald said Dwight Love-Paulson – the suspect in the first abduction attempt, which occurred Saturday in the area of Old Yale Road near Mitchell Street – was in custody at the time.

The suspect in the second incident is described as a clean-shaven Caucasian man in his early 20s with shoulder-length wavy brown hair.

He had a slim build and was wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap.

His vehicle is described as a dark-blue mini van with rounded corners similar to a Pontiac Montana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text abbypd (222973) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

