Police report second abduction attempt in Abbotsford over the weekend
The Abbotsford Police Department is reporting that another abduction attempt took place over the weekend, but it’s not related to the one on Saturday night that involved a teenage girl.
Const. Ian MacDonald said the second one occurred at about 10 p.m. Sunday, when a 33-year-old woman was walking in the area of Marshall and McCallum roads.
She was approached by a man in a blue van who asked her if she wanted a ride.
MacDonald said the woman declined and kept walking, and the man in the blue van drove by her a second time, again offering her a ride.
The woman continued to walk and, in the area of Cherry Street and Marshall Road, she felt a hand grab her upper arm.
She was able to break free and run to a nearby residence.
MacDonald said Dwight Love-Paulson – the suspect in the first abduction attempt, which occurred Saturday in the area of Old Yale Road near Mitchell Street – was in custody at the time.
The suspect in the second incident is described as a clean-shaven Caucasian man in his early 20s with shoulder-length wavy brown hair.
He had a slim build and was wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap.
His vehicle is described as a dark-blue mini van with rounded corners similar to a Pontiac Montana.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text abbypd (222973) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.