MEI schools host staff kickoff event

Abbotsford board of education vice chair Cindy Schafer and chair Rhonda Pauls join Canadian senator Yonah Martin and MEI head of schools Vijay Manuel during MEI's recent staff kickoff.

MEI (Mennonite Educational Institute) recently held its annual staff kickoff under the direction of Vijay Manuel, MEI head of schools.

In attendance were MEI staff and the following dignitaries: Abbotsford board of education chair Rhonda Paul and vice chair Cindy Schafer, Coun. Dave Loewen, MLA Simon Gibson, MP Ed Fast, Canadian senator Yonah Martin, and MEI board members Marilyn Edwards and Wendie Nickel.

All of the dignitaries spoke a word of encouragement to MEI. Pauls spoke about how it takes an entire village to raise a child and how, as a community, we are all working together towards a common goal of educating our children.

Manuel presented MEI’s three-year vision, including how the new B.C. curriculum will unfold.