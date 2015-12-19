Jury at coroner's inquest makes 25 recommendations about mental-health treatment

A coroner's inquest has concluded into the suicides of three mental-health patients who had each been in Abbotsford Regional Hospital a few days prior to their deaths.

A jury at a coroner’s inquest into the deaths of three people who died by suicide shortly after leaving Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH) has made 25 recommendations to several agencies.

Among the suggestions are for the Fraser Health Authority (FHA) – which oversees ARH – to implement a policy similar to Vancouver Coastal Health Authority’s Family Involvement Policy and set up a separate area in the ARH emergency department for the intake of suicidal patients.

The jury also recommended that the provincial Minister of Health increase funding and resources of mental-health services to reduce wait lists, better respond to urgent referrals, and make contact with patients before they are discharged from the hospital.

The inquest began Sept. 7 and concluded last Friday to look into the deaths of Brian David Geisheimer, Sebastien Pavit Abdi and Sarah Louise Charles.

Each of the three had been admitted patients at ARH for mental-health issues a few days prior to their deaths.

Geisheimer, 30, died on Dec. 28, 2014 in Mission.

Abdi, 19, of Abbotsford died at his family home on April 26, 2015, and Charles, 41, died the same day near her Abbotsford apartment building.

The agencies addressed in the jury’s recommendations also included the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, the College of Physicians and Surgeons, the chief coroner, and the federal Minister of Health.