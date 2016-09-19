Townhouse fire in Abbotsford Sunday night

A townhouse blaze was snuffed out by firefighters on Sunday night, but not before creating extensive damage in a garage and to two vehicles.

At about 10 p.m., fire crews were called out to Firhill Drive in west Abbotsford.

A garage at one townhouse unit was fully engulfed in fire.

A quick response by firefighters prevented the blaze from extending to the attached residence.

Crews worked quickly to pull apart walls and the ceiling of the garage to stop the fire from spreading.

Two vehicles in the garage made it more difficult to fight the fire, with one being an electric car that created an extra hazard for crews.

The garage area and both vehicles received extensive fire damage, and the residence also received extensive smoke damage.

Two career engines and 3 auxiliary fire halls attended the fire. The fire is still being investigated.