Man with loaded rifle arrested in Abbotsford Airport washroom

A man carrying a loaded rifle and ammunition was arrested this afternoon (Sunday) at the Abbotsford Airport.

Const. Ian MacDonald said the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) received a call at about 3:30 p.m. that a man was seen observed with a rifle bag when he interacted with airport staff and management.

APD patrol division officers were immediately dispatched to the airport and located the man, 28, in an airport washroom.

He was taken into custody without incident. Located in his possession was a loaded SKS rifle and ammunition, MacDonald said.

The investigation continues, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

MacDonald said the APD would like to thank airport staff, patrons and management for their patience and cooperation during their response to the incident.