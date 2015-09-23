Man wanted in attempted abduction of teen girl in Abbotsford

A man with a teardrop tattoo under his eye is wanted by Abbotsford Police as a suspect in an attempted abduction last night (Saturday) of a 16-year-old girl.

Const. Ian MacDonald said the girl was waiting at a bus stop on Old Yale Road near Mitchell Street at about 5:15 p.m., when a Caucasian man drove past her several times in a van.

Eventually, the suspect parked the van and approached the girl on foot. He tried to entice her with offers of liquor and a ride to work.

When the girl refused, the man grabbed her by the arm and attempted to pull her in the direction of his parked vehicle.

The victim resisted, and a male passerby yelled at the suspect, causing him to flee. The passerby then sat with the victim until her bus arrived.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with medium-length brown hair and a moustache.

He was 5’ 5” with a medium build and a teardrop tattoo under his eye. The suspect was wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt, black baggy pants and work boots.

The man’s vehicle is described as a dark red or burgundy early 2000s van similar to a Ford Windstar or Dodge Caravan.

Investigators would like to speak to the Good Samaritan who intervened and assisted the victim.

“Not only were his actions commendable, we feel he may be able to provide important information to us as a witness,” MacDonald said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.