NOT WANTED: Sex offenders and re-integration — special feature coming Sept. 16

A special feature publishing in the Mission City Record and Abbotsford News on Sept. 16 will explore the complex issues around sex offenders and what happens when they try to re-integrate into society.

Does a known sex offender, convicted and paroled, live in your neighbourhood?

While police occasionally issue public warnings about offenders moving into communities, their addresses are not disclosed. In some cases, such individuals may live in a residential area for months or years without the knowledge of their neighbours.

Yet, when they are “discovered,” public opposition is almost always quick and outspoken. Abbotsford has seen several recent such incidents, with one involving convicted offender James Conway still unfolding in sister city Mission.

A similar situation occurred in Abbotsford in August 2012. When convicted online sexual predator Jeffrey Goddard was arrested outside his east Abbotsford residence, it was the first time his neighbours realized he was living on their street.

They were shocked to discover that not only was another high-profile sexual offender – Donald Michel Bakker – living in their neighbourhood, but he was sharing the same residence as Goddard.

Bakker, then 46, had served a 10-year sentence for sexually assaulting seven girls in Cambodia. Goddard, then 22, had served a 20-month sentence for posing online as various personas – including a police officer and a teenage girl – to lure eight youths aged 12 to 16.

Fast forward to August 2015, when residents in the Bradner area of Abbotsford learned via a public police warning that high-risk offender James Conway was living in a home on their street.

Residents organized rallies, contacted politicians and started a Facebook page aimed at driving him away.

The City of Abbotsford began civil proceedings to oust Conway, saying that the home in which he was residing was not appropriately zoned. But he left the Abbotsford residence on Aug. 1, 2016 for a new home in Mission before the case went before the courts.

As citizens in Mission continue a similar high-profile public battle to remove Conway from their community, serious questions continue to be raised, starting with a legal system that many feel is not tough enough on sexual offenders.

Given that most of these individuals will be reintegrated into society at some point, what resources are in place to ensure citizens are safe? How are decisions made about where they will live?

What programs and services are in place to treat these offenders?

These are some of the questions The Abbotsford News and Mission City Record examine in a special feature publishing Friday Sept. 16 in print an online.