Mason Street extension planned

Construction is expected to begin this fall for the extension of Mason Street northeast of Abbotsford Airport.

The city hopes that extending a short road through an industrial area of Abbotsford will promote development and provide better access to Marshall Road.

Mason Street is currently a dead-end off of Wheel Avenue in the industrial properties northeast of Abbotsford International Airport. The city plans to extend the road 410 metres to the south, to connect with Marshall Road.

The project has an estimated cost of $1.5 million.

According to a staff report, the extension will “facilitate the development of the area with improved movement of goods, services and people. It will also provide direct access to Marshall Road and the future connection with 16th Avenue.”

Construction is planned to begin next spring.