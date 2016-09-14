Exhibit showcases photos taken by youth in care

As part of an innovative workshop, young people in care were shown how to express themselves through photography.

In July 2016, young people in government care in the Fraser Valley area participated in an innovative rights workshop that uses photography to explore issues affecting them.

Participants learned about their rights, photography, how to express personal story through image and become agents for change in their communities.

The project, called Photovoice, is aimed at increasing youth voice, participation, and action in their communities.

Its objectives are to help those who are often unheard gain a voice, enable them to record and reflect on their experiences and their communities’ conditions, promote critical dialogue and knowledge about personal and community issues through photography and bring about change that will improve conditions and lives by reaching and influencing policy makers.

Youth in and from government care organized a photo exhibit and gala event to which local decision makers and community members are invited.

The exhibit will be debuted Thursday, Sept. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Clearbrook Library, at 32320 George Ferguson Way.

The event will include a youth panel and spoken word performances at 4:30 p.m. Light refreshments are provided, and people can RSVP at picatic.com/photovoiceabbotsford.