News
Man dies following accident in loading dock at Abbotsford grocery store
A man in his 30s was pronounced dead on the scene this evening (Tuesday) following an accident in the loading dock area behind the Safeway store on South Fraser Way.
Ambulance, police and fire crews were called to the scene just after 7 p.m. after reports of a pedestrian being struck by a semi-truck.
Members of the Abbotsford Police Department's major crime unit and traffic analysts have been called.
Watch abbynews.com for more details at they become available.
