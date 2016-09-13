- Home
News
Death in rural Abbotsford no longer deemed suspicious
The death of a 47-year-old man in rural Abbotsford is no longer being called suspicious by police.
Abbotsford Police no longer consider the death of a 47-year-old man, whose body was found in an outbuilding of a rural property last week, to be suspicious.
Const. Ian MacDonald said there were factors that lead investigators to believe the death was suspicious after it was discovered on Sept. 7 but a subsequent investigation suggested otherwise.
The man's name is not being released but he was previously said to have had a "working relationship with the farm" and cause of death have not been released.
MacDonald said an autopsy and series of interviews pointed to a non-suspicious death.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team consulted on the case but did not take control at any time.
