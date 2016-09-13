Death in rural Abbotsford no longer deemed suspicious

The death of a 47-year-old man in rural Abbotsford is no longer being called suspicious by police.

Const. Ian MacDonald said there were factors that lead investigators to believe the death was suspicious after it was discovered on Sept. 7 but a subsequent investigation suggested otherwise.

The man's name is not being released but he was previously said to have had a "working relationship with the farm" and cause of death have not been released.

MacDonald said an autopsy and series of interviews pointed to a non-suspicious death.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team consulted on the case but did not take control at any time.