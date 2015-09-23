- Home
- News
- Business
- Sports
- Entertainment
- Community
- Opinion
- Lifestyles
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Firefighter escape injury after dust explosion at Abbotsford furniture manufacturer
Fire crews responded to a fire at an industrial site in east Abbotsford Monday afternoon.
There are no reports of any injuries after a large dust explosion that overtook firefighters battling a blaze at an industrial building on Peardonville Road in east Abbotsford.
Flames took hold in a hopper storing dust at a furniture manufacturer just before 1 p.m. According to witnesses, crews were dousing the hopper when it was opened. Dust spilled forth and instantly ignited.
Thanks to their equipment, though, the firefighters on the scene were uninjured.
Employees from the business have been evacuated and fire crews from multiple halls have been dispatched.
By 1:35, the fire appeared to be extinguished.
Watch abbynews.com for more from the fire.
Fire now under control pic.twitter.com/aKFM9q0Whh— Kevin Macdonald (@kevinamacdonald) September 12, 2016
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.