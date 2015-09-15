Three injured in head-on crash in Abbotsford

A two-car-crash near the intersection of Maclure and McCallum roads sent three people to hospital Monday morning.

Three people may have been lucky to escape more serious injury after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Abbotsford.

A large work vehicle collided head-on with an SUV carrying three men heading to work Monday just after 7 a.m. near the junction of Maclure and McCallum roads.

The force of the collision sent hundreds of pounds of work tools in the back of the SUV hurtling forwards. While some struck the occupants, others that could have done serious injury missed the men and flew through the windshield.

The men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the large truck was uninjured and remained on scene.

