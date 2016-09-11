- Home
News
SPCA Paws for a Cause walk draws large crowd
Paws for a Cause walk in support of the SPCA was a tail wagging event on Sunday at Mill Lake Park.
The SPCA annual Paws for a Cause Walk took to the trail around Mill Lake at noon on Sunday. The event not only raises funds for the SPCA but also brings awareness to the health and treatment of our four legged friends.
For a selection of pictures from today's walk to to Abby News Flickr
