Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

The Abbotsford Police are searching for Coral Adrian Vonk who has been missing since Sept. 8.

The Abbotsford Police Department received a report of a missing 15-year-old girl on Saturday (Sept. 10) evening.

Coral Adrian Vonk left her family home in central Abbotsford at approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 8. She has not made contact with friends and family since.

APD investigators have checked several locations in the city looking for Vonk but have not located her.

Vonk is 5’4” tall, weighs 110 pounds and has blue eyes and long blonde hair.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text us at 222973.