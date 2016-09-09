Communitas hosting suicide awareness workshop

Estera Boldut will be leadingn a free workshop entitled Suicide Awareness – Because Every Life Matters next month at the Clearbook Library.

Communitas Supportive Care Society is hosting a free workshop titled Suicide Awareness – Because Every Life Matters.

The workshop will be held Thursday, Oct. 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the meeting room at the Clearbrook Public Library (32320 George Ferguson Way) in Abbotsford and will be led by Estera Boldut.

“We are sometimes afraid to talk about death, so one of the goals of the workshop is to demystify suicide and to deal with the myths and misconceptions of it,” Boldut says.

Organizers hope that participants will come away from the workshop with tools to use as they engage with those who struggle with mental illness and thoughts of suicide.

Suicide Awareness – Because Every Life Matters is open to anyone who has struggled with thoughts of suicide, who has a family member or friend who is wrestling with mental health challenges or for anyone who works in the mental health field.

The workshop is free of charge but space is limited so people are asked to RSVP by Sept. 30 to office@communitascare.com or by calling 604-850-6608.